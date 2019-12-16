Dance festival to bring national and international groups to Richmond

Don’t miss your opportunity to see national and international contemporary dance groups perform right here in Richmond–the 21st annual YES! Dance Festival is Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st at the Firehouse Theatre. Performances are at 3 and 8pm.

You’ll see performances from slowdanger (Anna Thompson and Taylor Knight) from Pittsburgh, PA; Li Chiao-Ping Dance from Madison, Wisconsin; Catherine Messina from Atlanta, GA; MamLuft&Co. Dance from Cincinnati, OH; and K Dance, Richmond, VA who will premiere a new dance piece directed by Jacqueline Jones, featuring Andrew Etheredge, Kaye Weinstein Gary, and Jessica Rawls inspired by a short play LEAF ON THE WIND by Cynthia Uhrich and Jen Tuder.

Learn more about this event, and others at the Firehouse Theatre at https://www.firehousetheatre.org/.

Get tickets at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4430214.