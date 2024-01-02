RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New interactive exhibits exploring Black history will be coming to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture this February to celebrate Black History Month.

Those interested in taking advantage of this free event can visit the museum, located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

These exhibits being offered will focus not only on important moments in Black history, but will specifically delve into the perspectives of Black people who were deaf and hard of hearing.

Two included exhibits are titled “The Indoor Richmond Slave Trail” and “Black History Makers with Hearing Loss.” There will be guest speakers, performances and poetry readings, among other features.

Sign language interpreters will be present during the event. Those in need of additional services or accommodations should contact Here2Hear, the nonprofit offering these exhibits, at least 2 weeks prior to the event at hear2_hear@aol.com.

The first 30 people to register online will receive free parking.