RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Celebrating Juneteenth — the holiday commemorating the emancipation of all enslaved African Americans — often prompts many Black Americans to explore their roots. But doing so can be tough because enslaved Americans were treated as property and often did not have proper records.

But upcoming workshops can help Black Americans whose families have roots in Virginia properly explore their family history. They focus on finding and understanding your local resources, which can help people better understand the different tools available to further investigate their family trees.

This summer, Black Virginians can utilize genealogy workshops and resources around the state for this purpose. And many of the workshops can help Virginians of all races uncover their ancestral roots, too.

The events vary from focusing more specifically on certain tools, like personal property taxes, to reviewing avenues to find specific types of family members.

Here is a list of genealogy workshops, both in-person and online happening throughout the year.

“Three Reasons to Use Personal Property Taxes” featuring W. Samuel Williams

Wednesday, June 14

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Virginia Genealogical Society Webinar

Discover how 18th and 19th-century Virginia personal property taxes are a genealogical goldmine, use them as census substitutes and distinguish same-name men.

Every House Tells a Story: How to Research the History of Your Home & Neighborhood

Friday, Aug. 4

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Library of Virginia – 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Va., 23219

This workshop provides research strategies for discovering the history of a particular building, including architecture, ownership, location and historical context. Focusing on records and resources available at the Library, such as governmental records, maps, newspapers, directories and other lesser-known sources, this workshop offers guidelines on conducting and recording research.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia Foundation members) | Registration required: https://bit.ly/LVA-house-story

“Research & Relevance” Genealogy Workshop with the Library of Virginia, Cara Griggs and Lydia Neuroth

Saturday, Aug. 19

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Menokin – 4037 Menokin Rd, Warsaw, Va. 22572 (In Person)

Learn how to access African-American materials from your state library and the “Virginia Untold” digital project for documentation of enslaved and free Black people pre-1865. A guided tour of Menokin is included. Although this introductory and beginner level series is specifically looking at African-American Genealogy tips and tricks, the skills learned in these workshops can be utilized for any and all who have an interest in genealogy but don’t know where to start.

Finding Your African American Female Ancestors

Friday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Library of Virginia – 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Va., 23219

Reference archivist Cara Griggs provides an overview of researching African-American women in Virginia from 1619 to 1920. This workshop covers records commonly used for African-American genealogical research, as well as the unique challenges of finding information about women in records that often focus on men, such as business, tax and military records.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia Foundation members) | Registration required: https://bit.ly/LVA-AfAm-female-ancestor

The University of Virginia (UVA) also has an online guide to genealogical resources that is available any time, any day.

If you know of genealogical resources that could be helpful to Virginians digging into their family trees, email dallbrittin@wric.com with details.