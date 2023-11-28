DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors member has reportedly been hospitalized and is in need of a new heart and liver.

District 4 Supervisor, Daniel D. Lee, was reportedly taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of a heart-related illness.

After tests and consultations, doctors determined Lee was in need of a new heart and liver. According to Dinwiddie officials, he has been placed on the transplant list.

County Administrator W. Kevin Massengill says he has been communicating with Lee on an almost daily basis and has visited him in the hospital.

“Delivering the highest level of constituent services is a priority for Mr. Lee. He continues to carry out his supervisory duties through email and phone calls from his hospital room,” Massengill said. “Please join me in prayer for Supervisor Lee and his family in the days and weeks ahead. He is in great spirits, optimistic about receiving a new heart and liver, and looks forward to serving the great citizens of District 4 in person very soon.”

Anyone with issues that require Lee’s attention as District 4 Supervisor is encouraged to contact the Board of Supervisors Clerk, Camish Brown, at 804-469-4500.