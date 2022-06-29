DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) – Registration for fall sports in Dinwiddie County will come to a close on July 15.

Sports offered this fall by Dinwiddie County include football, cheerleading and soccer. Football and cheerleading have a registration fee of $65 while soccer has one of $60.

The county will also be hosting several sports camps this summer in basketball, soccer and volleyball.

For more information, as well as the other events and programs Dinwiddie County Parks and Recreation provides, visit their website here.