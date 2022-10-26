DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is hosting a hiring fair in an effort to attract candidates for teaching positions.

According to a post on the their Facebook page, the district is looking for elementary school teachers, high school drama teacher, high school world languages teacher, exceptional education teacher, librarian, math interventionalist, middle school science teacher and middle school Spanish teacher.

In an effort to fill these positions, the district is hosting a teaching career fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the School Board Office in the Pamplin Administration Building, located at 14016 Boydton Plank Road.

Registration must be done by Friday, Nov. 25. Attendees can learn how to attain a teaching license at the fair. A full list of the open positions in Dinwiddie Public Schools can be found here.