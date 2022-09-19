PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new disc golf course in Virginia opens to the public later this month.

The Prince George County Parks and Recreation Department opens the 18-hole ‘Pine Valley at Scott Park’ on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The facility will be located at 6000 Scott Memorial Park Road next to the outfield of ballfield #2.

The game is played with a heavier disc than a normal frisbee. Like golf, the object of the game is to complete each hole in the fewest throws.

A feature of the golf course is that it has both long and short wooded and open holes with various challenges.

The public is invited to the opening of the facility.