RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — DJ Grandmaster Flash will headline this year’s 2nd Street Festival, a Richmond staple celebrating the culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood for a 34th year.

The 2022 festival, a free, two-day event scheduled for Oct. 1-2., will be closed out by a musical tribute in honor of Prince.

The festival, produced by Venture Richmond, will have three stages for live music, food vendors, a marketplace and Artists Row for shopping, an area for children and the Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club.

“Over the years, 2nd Street Festival has grown to be one of the Mid-Atlantic’s largest street festivals,” Venture Richmond’s website states. “Thousands visit historic Jackson Ward to reminisce about the days when 2nd Street was the heart and soul of Richmond’s Black community and was known as ‘the Harlem of the South.'”

One of hip-hop’s pioneers for creating techniques still used, DJ Grandmaster Flash started his group, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and their single, “The Message” went platinum. In 2007, they became the first hip-hop group ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A Prince tribute band, I Would Die 4U: A Musical Tribute to Prince, will be the festival’s closing performance on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The annual festival, which takes place in Jackson Ward along N. 2nd Street between E. Broad and E. Jackson streets, returned last year after a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find more details here.