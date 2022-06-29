DMV reminds Virginia drivers to make a driving plan for this Fourth of July weekend (AP Photo/Michael Probst).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Virginians to make a driving plan this Fourth of July weekend to reduce the number of car crashes over the holiday.

The DMV said in a release that between July 2 and 5 of last year, there were 105 alcohol-related car crashes that resulted in 56 injuries and two deaths.

The department outlines precautions to take when celebrating this weekend:

If you decide to drink at an event, plan a safe ride home before arriving. Arrange a ride with a sober friend, a taxi or ride-sharing service.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person drive.

If you are serving alcohol at your party, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt.

Slow down if you see an impaired driver on the road and contact law enforcement.

“Preventing an alcohol-related tragedy is simple — do not drive after drinking any alcohol, period,” Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said in the release. “Even one drink can impair judgment on the road. And if your holiday celebrations involve alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party begins to ensure a safe ride home.”