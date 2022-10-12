RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The deadline to claim this year’s child tax credit is approaching.

Those who file for the child tax credit could receive up to $3,600. The filing form is available online at https://www.getctc.org/ and will allow users to claim their child tax credit, earned income tax credit, and any missing amount of their third stimulus payment.

The form usually takes around 15 minutes to complete, and tax documents are not required, although a W-2 will be necessary for those hoping to claim additional money from their earned income tax credit.

The deadline to claim your tax benefits in 2022 is Nov. 15.

Qualifications

More than likely, your children will qualify for the child tax credit if they lived with you for most of 2021, are under 18, and were not born in 2022. Children ages six and under could receive up to $3,600, and those ages six to 17 could receive up to $3,000.

For more information on qualifications, and to file, click here.