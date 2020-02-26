Do you know a successful graduate from Chesterfield schools? Nominate them!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A great education at an early age can really set kids on a pathway to success. The CEF Bravo! Awards highlights Chesterfield grads made good to inspire the next generation.

Organizers need your help to find their 2020 nominees.

The Chesterfield Education Foundation was founded in 1989 to provide resources to Chesterfield students and teachers to help make the school district a world class division.

CEF brings programs, business partners and community members to the table to provide equitable opportunities for all and to help meet unbudgeted needs. we also have unbudgeted needs.

The CEF Bravo! Awards is an annual celebration of the outstanding achievements of Chesterfield County Public School alumni. Held each November, the Bravo! Awards dinner has come to be known as an inspiring evening, offering an opportunity to hear the honorees share their personal story of how a Chesterfield County Public Schools education contributed to launching them on their path to success.

The nominees will also spend time with students at their alma mater to talk about how a Chesterfield education played a role in their success.

Anyone who is a graduate of Chesterfield County Public Schools and is currently or has excelled in their career and can be described as an extraordinary contributor to our county and community. CEF is looking for those that have represented Chesterfield County well, excelled in their profession, and can be the beacon to inspire our current students. Nominations are being accepted through Friday, March 27th and you can submit a name at this link.

The Chesterfield Education Foundation will host the 2020 Bravo! Awards on Thursday November 19th, 2020 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Midlothian. Anyone can purchase tickets or sponsor a table at the Awards Ceremony. You can learn more about tickets or sponsorship opportunities here.