RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School may still be out, but class is in session at the Science Museum of Virginia where a Science After Dark event will offer guests a chance to find out, “Does size matter?”

The museum says the Friday, Jan. 6 evening event will be focused on magnifying “tiny science,” but the agenda is jam-packed.

Activities include building a mini city, only to watch it get destroyed by a “giant” monster, experimenting with water tension across different-sized cups, and reaction changes to varying-sized catalysts, building and taking apart molecules, cheering on the museum’s tiny but talented rat basketball players and even taking a look at the microscopic bacteria from your skin with Petri dishes.

Tickets for the event, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m., start at $13.50 for kids ages 6-12 and are available for purchase in-person at the museum and online here.

Those who attend will also have the opportunity to enjoy live astronomy shoes in The Dome at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. No tickets will be required.

More information on the event can be found here.