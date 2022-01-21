Dog Jog and 5K returning to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — In time for the event’s 20th anniversary, Richmond SPCA’s Dog Jog and 5K will be making a return to the Robins-Starr Humane Center Saturday, March 26.

The Dog Jog and 5K has been on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At the last Dog Jog, 634 dogs participated in the one mile jog and over $189,000 was raised.

Funds raised in this year’s event will benefit the animals at the Richmond SPCA as well as Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital, which is part of the Richmond SPCA facility.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the Dog Jog will begin at 11 a.m. To register, go to richmondspca.org/dogjog.