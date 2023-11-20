RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy will host GardenFest of Lights, spreading bright holiday cheer in Richmond starting now — lasting through the new year.

Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights will take place at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, from Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Tickets are available to purchase online only within a specified window of time for guests to arrive.

Millions of lights will decorate the garden paths and trees at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for guests to walk around and enjoy.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. (Photo: Tom Hennessy)

Stroll through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden as it is illuminated with millions of lights. (Photo: Amelia Heymann)

A lot of holiday trees will be displayed including trees at the Lora Robins Library which are decorated by students of Henrico County Public Schools, and a 20-foot Fraser Fir Christmas Tree located in the North Wing of the Conservatory.

Model trains will chug around the Kelly Education Center from 4 to 9:45 p.m.

The GardenFest of Lights will also have a variety of restaurants to sit down and dine at, or grab-and-go with festive dinners and holiday treats. Guests can grab a bite and head to the Kelleher Warming Fire located in the Children’s Garden.

GardenFest will also host a GardenFest for Fidos on Nov. 20, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4 so furry friends can join in on the fun.

For more information and buy tickets, go here.