RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s own Suggesting Rhythm will hit the stage first at Dominion Energy Riverrock in May.

Organizers for the annual outdoor festival announced the music lineup for this year Tuesday, a collection that also includes the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Sierra Ferrell and the Futurebirds.

Suggesting Rhythm, a band from Richmond recreating music of The Grateful Dead, will kick things off on the first night of the three-day festival. The band is scheduled for a three-hour set starting at 6:30 p.m. on May 20.

“We are very excited to present another weekend of diverse musical offerings and look forward to returning in person with three days of great performances during Dominion Energy Riverrock,” Stephen Lecky, director of Events for Venture Richmond, said in a statement.

Dominion Energy Riverrock has returned to its full in-person format for this year after holding virtual and hybrid events in 2020 and 2021.

The festival, which is slated for May 20-22 this year, takes place at Brown’s Island and Belle Isle, on the trails around the James River Park System and the all running and biking events will be at Forest Hill Park. There will be trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more events.

Musical performances at Riverrock are free and open to the public. Other bands performing include the Dead Billionaries, E 33rd, Tre. Charles, Leon III and more.

“The festival highlights Richmond’s vibrant downtown riverfront and outdoor lifestyle and this year’s bands will add even more energy for fans and spectators,” Lecky added.