Donate to four local nonprofits Thursday at the 8News Founder’s Day Donation Drive-Thru

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is giving back to the community on Founder’s Day by joining forces with four local nonprofits to make a difference for those in need.

On Thursday, June 17, WRIC will host a drive-thru donation event designed to help local nonprofit groups stock up on the items they need to continue doing the good things they do in the community.

Partners Tech For Troops, Soles4Soles, Health Brigade and Urban Baby Beginnings will receive the wide vareity of donations.

Items like old electronics, cans of food, gently used shoes, diapers, clothing and more will be accepted at the event. >> Learn more about the items each group needs

Tech for Troops is participating in the 8News Founder’s Day Donation Drive. They recycle used technology such as laptop computers, keyboards and more. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Founder’s Day Donation Drive

When: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Drop-off time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tech For Troops, 4840 Waller Road, Richmond, VA 23230

Mark Casper, Executive Director of Tech for Troops and a Marine Corps veteran, said the donations can help impact veterans who need access to technology.

“The transition out [of military service] is hard on a lot of veterans because you are so insulated from the civilian world, you don’t understand what you have to do to survive or to succeed,” Casper said. “We help them with that.”

He said the donations of old tech equipment can go a long way, and they use it to help veterans make resumes, learn new skills and even give some items away to veterans who need it.

“The Thursday drive that we are going to have here is incredibly important,” Casper said. “It allows us to replenish our computers that we have and refurbish them to give them out to veterans.”

Casper added that much of the donations are recycled and they guarantee data destruction. The nonprofit is HIPAA, NIST, DoD and NSA certified on wiping personal information from devices. And if it fails they will crush the technology so the donor’s information stays private.

He said Tech for Troops does not accept CRT monitors, printers, fax machines, copiers, appliances or flat-screen televisions.

Health Brigade is participating in the 8News Founder’s Day Donation Drive. Their free panty is a resource for people who are experiencing food insecurity and they’re in need of canned goods and non-perishable items. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Julie Sulik of Health Brigade said their nonprofit organization serves uninsured and underinsured members of the community with a free clinic for medical. mental health and community outreach services.

“We reach out to those individuals who would not otherwise receive care,” Sulik said. “People are food insecure in a lot of senses. They may not be homeless, but they may be food insecure meaning they may not know where their next meal is coming from.”

Their goal with Thursday’s donation site is to help people facing food insecurity get the items they need from Health Brigade’s “Little Free Pantry.”

“We have this structure on the premises that can be accessed by anybody walking by,” Sulik said. “Things that are really helpful are smaller, lighter items that are popped-can tops.”

They cannot accept used items at the donation site.

Typical COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the donation drive-thru event. Mask use is required if social distancing is not possible.

Learn more about the donation drive and the recipients here