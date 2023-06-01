RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — National Doughnut Day is right around the corner and we’ve got you covered for all of the local deals to take advantage of.

The holiday’s history is tied to World War I and the service members who brought doughnuts to soldiers. National Doughnut Day takes place on the first Friday of June each year, and this year, it will be held on Friday, June 2.

Country Style Donuts

If you’re looking to support a local business on National Doughnut Day, check out the deal at Country Style Donuts‘ two locations on either side of Henrico County. Customers will receive one free doughnut with any purchase. Only one free doughnut per customer and pastries don’t count.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts customers will be offered a free classic doughnut of their choice — anything from classic glazed to Boston crème — with any beverage purchased. The purchase can be made in-store or by ordering ahead with the mobile app.

Krispy Kreme

Customers at Krispy Kreme on Friday will be treated to any doughnut for free — no additional purchase is necessary. Additionally, customers who purchase any dozen doughnuts will have the option to buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for only $2 extra.

Duck Donuts

The Pennsylvania-based chain, Duck Donuts, has a number of Virginia locations. On National Doughnut Day, customers will receive a free cinnamon sugar doughnut for free.

This story will be updated as more announcements are made closer to Friday, June 2.