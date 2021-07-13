Doubling in size, ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation unveils new “Family Center”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation has unveiled the brand new “Family Center” and summer camp for childhood cancer survivors and their siblings.

ASK provides emotional, social, and educational support services to around 125 pediatric cancer patients, 500 survivors and their families every year in addition to leading state advocacy efforts for childhood cancer.

The need for a larger facility became more apparent to ASK leaders as the program continues to grow — doubling in size over the last five years.

Now, the new family center is 5,400 square feet — which is a 2,400 square foot difference from the original building design.

The center’s program area is now nearly twice as large to provide more room to spread out and safely welcome kids back to in-person programs and events.

According to the program, the center’s eleven workspaces will support the growing team and help give comfort in hosting summer camps, weekly after-school enrichment programs, college prep boot camps, and other social activities for kids of all ages.







Photos by 8News Chief Photojournalist Paul Nevadomski

The project was entirely donor-funded.