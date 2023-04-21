HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Before lacing up their sneakers for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday, people are running to the Richmond Raceway to get their numbers and packets.

The Health and Fitness Expo took place at the Raceway on Thursday and Friday and offered live music, giveaways, food trucks and dozens of vendors. Runners were also able to pick up their packets for the race, do some last-minute registration or stop by the expo booths.

The 10K is celebrating its 24th year in 2023 and so far, 19,500 people have registered.

Guian Cruz and Julia Martinez are two of those many runners. While Cruz is coming back for another 10K, this is Martinez’s first time.

“I’m a lot less fit this time, but it’s fun,” Cruz said. “I like running with the crowd.”

“I’ve never ran any type of race, but we’ve got a group together, so I’m excited to give it a try,” Martinez added.

For more information and a schedule of Saturday’s race, head to the Sportsbackers’ website.