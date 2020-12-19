Dreamers Academy Foundation supplies over 400 toys to children at Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas and gospel music decked the halls at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond during the ‘Christmas Toy Drive’ on Saturday.

The drive was hosted by Dreamers Academy Foundation and was able to supply over 400 toys to children for the holidays at the giving event.

Measures were put in place by DAF to maintain proper CDC regulations: accountable social distancing, temperature checks upon entry, and only one family was allowed to enter the drive at a time.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also made an appearance at the event to speak to children picking out toys for Christmas.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney present at the toy drive

The pandemic didn’t prevent Santa Claus from making an appearance to take pictures with the children.







