HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever wanted to break a world record, now is your chance! A local running club is inviting the community to show up and show out to the Richmond T-Rex Run at Dorey Park in Henrico.

All race participants are expected to be in dinosaur costumes — but not just any costume will count towards breaking the Guinness World Record. Only inflatable full-body T-Rex dinosaur costumes will contribute towards the official count.

T-Rex runners will traverse a 0.4-mile paved path around Dorey Park lake, located at Dorey Park and Recreation Center: 2999 Darbytown Road. The run will not be timed and will be free to the public.

The run, hosted by the Richmond Road Runners Club, will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Participants must be five years old or older.

For more information and to register for the race, click here.

For safety reasons, the following items will not be allowed on the course during the T-Rex Run: