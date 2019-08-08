Drive Shack Richmond creates beer brackets to help pick their last tap

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drive Shack Richmond has created brewery brackets to allow the community to help decide which beer will fill their last tap.

The brackets began on Aug. 5 and will run through Aug. 17. Whichever brewery wins each round will move on to the next until the finalist is chosen.

Sixteen local breweries are in the bracket, including Ardent Craft Ales, Buskey Cider, Canon & Draw Brewing Company, Fine Creek Brewing Company, Isley Brewing Company, Kindred Spirit Brewing, Legend Brewing Company, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Steam Bell Beer Works, STRANGEWAYS BREWING, Tabol Brewing, Triple Crossing Beer, Väsen Brewing Company, The Veil Brewing Co., Bingo Beer Co and Center of the Universe Brewing.

You can participate in the brackets on their Facebook page.

