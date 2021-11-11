Drive-thru recycling event happening in Richmond on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Michael and Son Services & Keep Virginia Beautiful are holding a drive-thru recycling event on Friday.

All items brought to the RVA Cycles Day Drive Thru event must be clean, dry and free of food residue.

This event is also partnering with ProShred Richmond, Goodwill of Central Virginia & Coastal Virginia, TFC Recycling and Soles4Souls, to collect electronics, recyclables, shoes and clothing donations.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12, at 1407 Cummings Road. You can find more information online here.