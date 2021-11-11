Drive-thru recycling event happening in Richmond on Friday

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
recycle recycling_127848

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Michael and Son Services & Keep Virginia Beautiful are holding a drive-thru recycling event on Friday.

All items brought to the RVA Cycles Day Drive Thru event must be clean, dry and free of food residue.

This event is also partnering with ProShred Richmond, Goodwill of Central Virginia & Coastal Virginia, TFC Recycling and Soles4Souls, to collect electronics, recyclables, shoes and clothing donations.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12, at 1407 Cummings Road. You can find more information online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events