RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A retailer in Richmond’s Southside Plaza is providing free haircuts, backpacks and mental wellness supplies to students as they get ready to begin the new school year.

Retailer DTLR will be hosting a pop-up barber shop outside of their location at 4640 North Southside Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In addition to haircuts, the store will be giving out free haircuts and mental wellness supplies.

DTLR, which has locations in 19 states, is doing similar events in other cities, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore.