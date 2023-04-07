RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a three-year hiatus, a beloved spring tradition is returning to Richmond.

Easter on Parade will take over Monument Avenue on Sunday, April 9. The celebration is free and will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in rain or shine. Organizers say residents can expect their favorite traditions — along with new additions.

“We’ll still have food vendors, retail vendors, kids crafts and activities here,” Jessica Corbett told 8News. “We’ll also have new music. We have the Black History Museum, who is one of our sponsors, is doing a stage right here at Davis. On Allen and Monument, which is the other end, we’ll have dance candy playing throughout the day with Easter Bonnet contests like we’ve always had for kids and pets alike.”

Corbett says residents are encouraged to dress up in their Easter best.

“Do the hat up,” she explained. “Make it your own. The contest starts at 3:30. We have prizes for pets – first, second and third. Kids and adults – first, second and third.”

The celebration is a fun return for the neighborhood after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festivities in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, organizers were unable to bring enough resources together to make the celebration a reality.

After three years, Corbett says organizers and vendors alike are excited to come back.

“Richmond loves their traditions,” she explained. “They love things that have happened for years and years. If it hadn’t been for COVID, this would’ve been our 50th anniversary. So, we are here just to celebrate the fact that we can still be here, and that music and monumental fun will be down here on Monument Avenue. People throw parties on their porches. Everyone is welcoming. It’s just not to be missed.”