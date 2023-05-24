RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Elegba Folklore Society will present a two-day Juneteenth celebration the second weekend in June.
This year, the annual Freedom Celebration will take place Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.
Saturday, June 10
Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans
- What: A free cultural history tour looking at the impact of enslavement on the enslaved, as shared from their own words and points of view.
- Price: Free
- Where: Begins at the Manchester Dock — 1308 Brander Street, Richmond
- When: 7 p.m.
- Additional Information: Buses will return participants to their cars
Sunday, June 11
The Commemoration
- What: Performances, vendors, food and more! The event will focus on African spirituality, the Healing Cyphers and the Get Woke Youth Summit.
- Price: Free
- Where: African Burial Ground — 1540 East Broad Street
- When: 4 – 9 p.m.
