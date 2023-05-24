RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Elegba Folklore Society will present a two-day Juneteenth celebration the second weekend in June.

This year, the annual Freedom Celebration will take place Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Saturday, June 10

Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans

What: A free cultural history tour looking at the impact of enslavement on the enslaved, as shared from their own words and points of view.

Price: Free

Where: Begins at the Manchester Dock — 1308 Brander Street, Richmond

When: 7 p.m.

Additional Information: Buses will return participants to their cars

Sunday, June 11

The Commemoration

What: Performances, vendors, food and more! The event will focus on African spirituality, the Healing Cyphers and the Get Woke Youth Summit.

Price: Free

Where: African Burial Ground — 1540 East Broad Street

When: 4 – 9 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stay with 8News for event updates.