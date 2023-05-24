RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Elegba Folklore Society will present a two-day Juneteenth celebration the second weekend in June.

This year, the annual Freedom Celebration will take place Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)
  • Elegba Folklore Society presents Juneteenth Freedom Celebration (Photo: Elegba Folklore Society)

Saturday, June 10

Torch Lit Night Walk on the Trail of Enslaved Africans

  • What: A free cultural history tour looking at the impact of enslavement on the enslaved, as shared from their own words and points of view.
  • Price: Free
  • Where: Begins at the Manchester Dock — 1308 Brander Street, Richmond
  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Additional Information: Buses will return participants to their cars

Sunday, June 11

The Commemoration

  • What: Performances, vendors, food and more! The event will focus on African spirituality, the Healing Cyphers and the Get Woke Youth Summit.
  • Price: Free
  • Where: African Burial Ground — 1540 East Broad Street
  • When: 4 – 9 p.m.

Stay with 8News for event updates.