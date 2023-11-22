RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony is kicking off the holiday season with the return of the annual ‘Let It Snow!’ concerts at the Dominion Energy Center.

Performances will be held Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.

Audiences can expect their favorite carols and holiday classics along with special guests this year including Desirée Roots and Soul Santa.

“The concert is really our favorite holiday tradition,” Chia-Hsuan Lin, associate conductor at the Richmond Symphony told 8News. “It’s a concert that really brings everybody together.”

The Greater Richmond Children’s Choir and the James River Ringers will also be making a special guest appearance during performances.

Ticket information is available on the Richmond Symphony website.