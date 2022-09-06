RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s first-ever all-indoor straddle rollercoaster is set to open at Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens’ newest addition to its rollercoaster lineup, DarKoaster, will be the park’s first fully indoor ride, and the tenth coaster at the amusement park. (Photo: Busch Gardens Williamsburg)

The newest addition to Busch Garden’s rollercoaster lineup, DarKoaster, will be the park’s first fully indoor ride, and the tenth coaster at the amusement park. The coaster will be located in the building that previously housed “The Curse of DarKastle,” and will pay homage to its predecessor with subtle theme similarities, which start, but don’t stop, with the prefix on the rides’ names.

On DarKoaster, riders will embark on a dark expedition, traveling more than 2,000 feet of track on “snowmobiles” through the darkness, with the goal of discovering the cause behind strange weather patterns on “King Ludwig’s” cursed castle grounds. “A supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm,” the release states.

Set to open to the public in 2023, DarKoaster will have a 48-inch minimum height requirement, allowing more of the family to take part in the thrill.

“DarKoaster will be an exciting and unique addition to our world-class lineup of coasters,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President in a release. “As an indoor attraction, DarKoaster complements our collection of thrill rides and offers a new experience to enjoy throughout the year. Plus, with only a 48-inch height requirement, DarKoaster is a ride for the whole family to conquer together.”