Divine World Changers Ministries will be holding their 4th annual community book bag giveaway. Starting with a church service at 10am on Sunday, August 25th, the event gives book bags to kids in need ahead of the new school year. The event runs until 3pm at 12199 Gayton Road, and all are welcome to attend this free event. There will be games, prizes, food, and a Sunday morning service.

For more on the Divine World Changers, visit their website http://www.divineworldchangers.com/ .