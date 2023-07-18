PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — A themed driving trail will be having its launch and ribbon cutting ceremony in early August, showcasing some of Virginia’s local restaurants, shops, parks and more.
The 5&Dime trail is about 80 miles of Virginia “Wanderlove” — guiding travelers on a road trip along Route 5 and Route 10 through the city of Hopewell and the counties of Prince George, Charles City, James City and Surry. The trail crosses over the James River and its itinerary also features sights in the Jamestown area.
“Get ready to experience ‘Authentic Americana by river & road’ on the 5&Dime,” said Prince George County officials in a press release.
Here are some of the highlights, including ones noted on the 5&Dime’s itinerary:
- The Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge, which crosses over the James River
- The Barns of Kanak
- The Virginia Capital Trail, which can be biked if you bring one along or rent one locally
- Cul’s Courthouse Grill
- Upper Shirley Vineyards
- Charles City Courthouse
- Jamestown Beach, by the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry
- Indian Fields Tavern
- The Historic Beacon Theatre
- Riverwalk at City Park
- Appomattox Manor and General Ulysses S. Grant’s Cabin, a Civil War historical site
- Old City Point Waterfront Park
- Boathouse at City Point
- Merchant’s Hope, one of the oldest churches in America
- New Bohemia, home to one of the largest Czech/Slovak populations in the country
- Ed Hatch’s Fine Art gallery, though appointments are recommended
- Meats of Virginia
- Just for Kicks, a local sweets spot
- The Historic Jamestown Settlement
The ribbon cutting ceremony and launch of the 5&Dime will take place on Thursday, Aug 3 at 11 a.m. at Billsburg Brewery, located at 2054 Jamestown Rd. in Williamsburg. This brewery sits near to the James City County Marina — and both locations are also along the 5&Dime’s drive, according to Prince George County officials.