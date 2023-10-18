HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Construction on the Fall Line Trail, a 43-mile-long recreational trail spanning Ashland to Petersburg, has begun in Lakeside.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the start of construction on the first phase of the trail in Henrico. The 0.26-mile Park Street Phase is the first of eight phases in the county.

Groundbreaking ceremony for Fall Line Trail in Henrico County (Photo: Forrest Shelor/8News)

This 12-foot-wide trail section will run north from Park Street to Gillespie Avenue along Upham Brook and through historic Spring Park. It is set to include a trailhead with public parking, restroom facilities and other amenities, according to the county.

“The Park Street Phase will bring improvements to Spring Park, a 2.8-acre park with a historic granite “spring house” and connections to Gabriel’s Rebellion, an 1800 thwarted uprising of enslaved people,” a Henrico County spokesperson said in a statement.

In total, 7.5 miles of the Fall Line Trail will run through Henrico County between Bryan Park and the Chickahominy River.

  • Map showing portion of the Fall Line Trail to be constructed in Henrico County.
  • Map showing full expanse of Fall Line Trail

Henrico’s phases are projected to be complete by fall 2026. County leaders approved $52.5 million in funding for the project; with $9.2 million coming from federal and state grants, $36 million from regional funds of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) and $6.8 million from local funds of the CVTA.

Beyond Henrico, the total expanse of the multi-use trail will span seven localities, including Hanover County, Henrico County, Chesterfield County, Richmond, Ashland, Petersburg and Colonial Heights.