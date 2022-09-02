RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is in the air, and next month, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will host HarvestFest to celebrate the season.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and access to the festivities is included with regular garden admission. The festival will feature traditional German food, a “makers” market, a photo booth and an interactive gratitude display.

There will be live music all day, with Blues musician Markiss Blowfish performing in the Children’s Garden from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then music moving to the Bloemendaal House with The Slack Family Bluegrass Band performing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The jazz band The Sweet Potatoes will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

HarvestFest is not the only fall event coming to the Garden this year. The Fall Plantfest, which will allow guests to buy common and exotic plants with the help of Garden volunteers, will run from Sept 16. to Sept. 17, and the James River Art League art exhibit will be displayed from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31.