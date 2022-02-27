RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — It’s been one year since VCU freshman Adam Oakes was found dead from a hazing incident at a Delta Chi fraternity house on West Clay Street in Jackson Ward, and his family members and friends gathered in front of that house today to honor his memory.

Oakes was just 19 years old when he was found dead from alcohol poisoning the morning after a fraternity event at which he was ordered to drink a substantial amount of alcohol. It was found that his blood alcohol level was .40, five times the legal limit.

11 members of Delta Chi were charged in connection to his death, including Oakes’ “big brother” Andrew White, who plead guilty to unlawful hazing and buy alcohol for a minor.

During the trial of eight of the 11 defendants, prosecutors said Chapter President Jason Mulgrew told Oakes and other prospective fraternity members not to watch university-mandated anti-hazing materials. VCU launched a comprehensive investigation of Greek life on campus as a result of this case.

“Adam’s Law,” a bill named after Oakes that would require schools to post a public record of conduct violations by student organizations among other anti-hazing measures, passed the Senate unanimously in January.