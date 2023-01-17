HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is looking for candidates for its upcoming Citizens Academy, a program intended to strengthen its bond with the community through education.

According to the FBI’s website, the Citizens Academy is a program that gives community leaders an inside look into how the bureau investigates crimes, protects civil rights, promotes firearm safety and protects the community from national security threats.

The FBI relies on partnerships to protect and serve the community and the goal of the program is to give the community a better understanding of federal law enforcement, according to the bureau.

The Citizens Academy will be held at the FBI Richmond Field Office at 1970 East Parham Road every Wednesday evening for seven weeks between April 12 and May 24. The FBI is looking for community, religious, civic and business leaders to participate in the program.

Anyone who knows a local leader whom they would like to nominate for the program can do so by filling out this form. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 31.