Federation of Virginia Food Banks and Feed More team up to increase food access through mobile food pantries

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The last year has been difficult for many people in Virginia. Due to the pandemic, many hourly workers have had their hours cut, people have been furloughed and oters have lost their jobs. This left many people wondering where their next meal would come from.

That’s why the Federation of Virginia Food Banks increased their mobile food pantries through Feed More. This allows many people in Central Virginia without access to transportation not to go hungry.

Kate Mandes, from the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, spoke with 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo about the need for food at local food pantries.

“Last March and April we saw an enormous spike in need,” Mandes said. “We are still seeing about an 11% increase in need across the state. We have almost 1 million Virginians that don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

Aside from the surge of people in need, Feed More faced another issue — people not being able to get to their local food pantries or food banks during the pandemic. So, they decided to bring good, nutritious food to people in their communities.

Feed More goes out to neighborhoods with a truck filled with various kinds of food. They distribute different boxes, one is our we care box which is filled with shelf-stable food items. It is enough to feed a family for five days.

The food bank also deliveries what they call the farmer’s to families food boxes which are filled with fresh produce.

This would not be possible without the support of the community from donations, to volunteers and community organizers.

“We always need volunteers. Our volunteers are the backbone of what we do and how we do it,” Mandes said. “We can always use monetary donations. The buying power of the food bank is so much greater than the buying power of the individual, we can make the dollar go so much further.”

You can make a difference in your neighbor’s life by donating to the 100,000 Meals Campaign. Remember $1 equals four meals, so a simple $20 donation can really go a long way.