RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, Feed More will celebrate its 55th-year anniversary in Richmond by holding a ceremony with guest speakers and delivering its 10th million Meals on Wheels meal to one of its clients.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the public is invited to attend the celebration at Feed More’s headquarters in Richmond, located at 1415 Rhoadmiller Street. Opening remarks will start at 11:30 a.m.

According to a statement from Feed More, select guests and supporters will be invited to board a trolley to deliver the nonprofit’s 10th million Wheels on Meals meal to a local client following the ceremony.

Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program, which began delivering pre-made meals to senior and homebound citizens in Central Virginia in October 1967, delivered more than 500,000 meals to clients experiencing food insecurity in 2021. The nonprofit reaches approximately 1,000 people every weekday across about 100 routes in the Greater Richmond area, according a statement.