Feed More works to distribute food to partners across the Central Virginia region

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News and Puritan Cleaners have been working together on the 100,000 Meals Campaign to help make donations to Feed More for the last 12 years. Those donations don’t just benefit the City of Richmond, Feed More works with communities across the region including Goochland, Mecklenburg, Cumberland, and King and Queen counties.

Feed More is a large organization with a great deal of buying power, meaning that a $1 donation can help provide four meals for a family in need.

One of the organizations that gets help from Feed More is Goochland Cares. The organization’s food pantry is situated at the edge of a food desert in Goochland County.

Food pantry manager Terry Albright says Goochland Cares works with numerous partners but Feed More is their biggest one. The food pantry purchases food from Feed More.

Most of the food available through Feed More is either bought at a cheaper price or acquired through donations. The food can then be distributed to 270 local agencies.

The agencies are spread out across 29 counties and five cities in Central Virginia.

With the pandemic still bringing extra challenges to local families, Goochland Cares has seen even more need than normal.

“The increase has been huge in all of our programs for people needing financial assistance because of their job losses,” said Goochland Cares Director of Development Adair Frayser. “One loss of a job really spirals the need for everything, from food to clothing to being able to pay your rent or your electricity bill. For food we will have over 250 families coming through a week, up to 300 families a week.”

The need is not going away anytime soon. While the pandemic may be ending and our lives are returning to normal there are still many people in Central Virginia who do not know where their next meal is coming from. So, please click here to make a secure online donation and for the kids we have a great coloring contest that can be entered right here.

This week is Hunger Awareness Week in Goochland County and you can also support Goochland Cares by donating directly to them.