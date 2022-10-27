RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond nonprofit celebrated a milestone delivering a big meal to one lucky lady.

103-year-old Mary Smith made history on Thursday, Oct. 27, as the recipient of Feed More’s 10th million Meals on Wheels meal.

The nonprofit’s Meals on Wheels program has been serving Richmond since 1967. Smith is one of more than 1,000 people who utilize the program.

Meals on Wheels provides meals to people like Smith who are unable to leave their homes. Nearly a week before her 104th birthday, Smith was surrounded by her nephews and people from Feed More. She received a plate full of meat, veggies and dessert.

“I enjoy some of them. I’m not gonna say I enjoy all of them. I enjoy most of them,” Smith told 8News.

Feed More plans to spend the next 55 years feeding more people.