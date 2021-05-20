Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program serves meals with a side of friendship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Feed More’s Meals on Wheels serves more than 440,000 meals a year to over 2,425 clients throughout Central Virginia. The organization says this is all possible through volunteers who donate their time to the cause.

8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo volunteered his time and discovered that being a volunteer and delivering meals is more than just handing out food to those in need.

There are many volunteers who work with Feed More to make Meals on Wheels happen.

Food is prepared, sorted and packed. Then boxes are labeled, delivery routes are created and cars are loaded. A driver is then sent out to deliver those meals.

Sara Moncrief, from Puritan Cleaners and 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo.

Matt DiNardo poses with volunteers from Feed More.

Meals are loaded into a truck as part of Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program.

The Community Relations officer with Puritans Cleaners, Sara Moncrief, and DiNardo had the opportunity to deliver those meals. During their delivery route, they met Dustin Wilson and Adam Swanson.

Swanson is not the average Meals on Wheel’s client.

“I rode rodeo for 27 years and worked for Bank of America and MBA and managed $98 million in outstandings for the Northeast region,” Swanson said. “I am not the average client at 46 years old.”

8News Matt DiNardo sits down to speak with two men who are Meals on Wheels clients.

Fifty-one-year-old Dustin Wilson is a trained audio engineer and suffered a terrible brain injury.

For Dustin and Adam, Meals on Wheels is not just about receiving the food — it’s about the relationship they’ve built with the Feed More volunteers.

Meals on Wheels is a program from Feed More that helps deliver food to people in need.

“It is much more than just bringing the meals,” Wilson said. “The people that bring the meals are so kind. They call every Tuesday like a clock and they check on me and want to talk, how are you feeling, it is like you have a friend. Which is really important, especially in this last year.”

Adam shares those same feelings.

“A lot of the people are completely recluse, so they don’t go out and sometimes they look forward to that visit all day long,” Swanson said. “Or all evening they think about seeing the Meals on Wheels person the next day because they don’t know which volunteer is coming by and they get to chat for even just a moment and feel like a person again. Instead of feeling locked away from the world and ostracized.”

If anyone would like to donate to the 100,000 Meals campaign visit their website.