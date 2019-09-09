Femme it Forward: Monica, Ashanti, Keri Hilson among artists to attend VSU event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Musical artists Monica, Ashanti, Keri Hilson, Amerie, and Lil’ Mo are among the singers who will be at an event Virginia State University is hosting in October.

The event is part of Femme it Forward — a multi-market series of events that spotlight the entertainment industry’s “most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes.” It will feature immersive activations, panel discussions and comedy shows coupled with a host of live shows.

“Since our inception in 2017, Live Nation Urban continues to create opportunities for emerging and established artists—both on the stage and behind the scenes,” said Heather Lowery, Live Nation Urban VP Talent & Touring, “This past year has been an exceptional one for women in music and entertainment, and with the incredible contributions of women, it is fitting that we honor the future of music and its continued steps on the path to inclusion.”

The event will be held at VSU’s Multi-Purpose Center on Oct. 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.