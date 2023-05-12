RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ready for another summer-long celebration of the arts in one of the most creative cities in the country?

Dogwood Dell has been home to the Festival of Arts since 1956 and this year is destined to be a memorable one with art exhibits, concerts, dance and theatre performances.

Toting an “eclectic mix of old and new,” the Festival of Arts has cemented itself as a Richmond staple throughout June, July and August.

You can head down to the Dell, bring a blanket or chair to relax in the amphitheater and enjoy the performances. You can find more information about the festival on the City of Richmond’s website.

June Festival of Arts Events

Juneteenth Celebrations

From June 16-18, you can visit the Dell for Juneteenth celebrations and a special weekend of music and fireworks:

Desiree Roots and Friends at Dogwood Dell

Friday, June 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Legacy Band at Dogwood Dell

Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Festival & Fireworks at 3101 Wharf St, Richmond

Sunday, June 18 Beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

July Festival of Arts Events

August Festival of Arts Events

September Festival of Arts Events

Call 804-646-3677 for program updates and information about summer performances.