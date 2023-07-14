HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Downtown Partnership (HDP) — a non-profit organization that aims to “build a healthy, vibrant and more prosperous central downtown district” — will be hosting its “Third Thursday Street Festivals” in late July and August.

The events will be held on Thursday, July 20, and Thursday, Aug., 17, and will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the 200 block of E. Broadway and Library St.

The festivals will feature live music by artists including Zack Artis, U&I Latin Band and Three Kings Blues Band, and will have more than 40 local vendors.

Organizers said leashed dogs are welcome at the event and camp chairs are recommended for seating during live music.

Free parking is available on the street and in the large lot adjacent to the Appomattox Regional Library.

For more information, you can check out HDP’s website here.