‘FETCH a Cure’ annual event to reveal fourth art installation at Deep Run Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — ‘FETCH a Cure‘ will reveal its fourth park art installation at Deep Run Park on Wednesday at the trail behind Deep Run Recreation Center.

The free event is open to the public and COVID-19 safety regulations are in place.

Every year, FETCH a Cure’s steel dog sculptures are sponsored by businesses, veterinary practices, and other individuals — then are transformed into works of art by artists in the community.

The steel sculptures are in place to help remind members of the community to check their pets for the early warning signs of cancer and turn to FETCH for help if their pet has been diagnosed.

The Steel Dog Project is an ongoing project to continue to raise pet cancer awareness.

LATEST HEADLINES: