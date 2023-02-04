RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Still searching for that perfect unique gift for your special someone, or just for yourself? Find what you’re looking for at Strange Love: A Valentine’s Market, beginning this weekend and running until Valentine’s Day.

The market will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Saturday, Feb. 4 and ending on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Studio Two Three, located at 3300 W. Clay Street.. Every day, guests can shop for handmade crafts, vintage treasures and gifts made by local artists.

Some days will even include special events, from unique treats to one-day-only art opportunities. These events include:

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Mimosas, coffee and pastry preview

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Milk River Arts Community Art making for Validation Day Parade

Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Valentine’s Portraits with a vintage 8×10″ camera

Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Grilled cheese & tomato soup bar

For more information on the market and the participating artists, visit Studio Two Three online.