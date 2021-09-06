Firefighters’ motorcycle club announces 9/11 memorial ride

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers salutes as participants in the “Rolling to Remember” motorcycle rally, ride past, during the annual motorcycle parade, ahead of Memorial Day, in Washington, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Knights International Motorcycle Club, whose membership includes firefighters and EMS professionals, will hold a memorial ride on Sunday, Sep. 12 in honor of emergency responders who lost their lives on 9/11 twenty years ago.

The ride, which was organized by the Virginia 8 chapter, will travel from Prince George County Fire Company 1 starting at 7:30 a.m. through Sussex, Surrey, and Dinwiddie, and end at Namozine Volunteer Fire Department in Petersburg.

In a press release, the organization said they expected participants from over a dozen states to attend – and welcomed the public “to attend on 2 or 3 wheels.”

There, the Red Knights will hold “a remembrance of the 343 Firefighters lost that day” and an auction, the proceeds from which will be donated to charity.