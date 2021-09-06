Firefighters’ motorcycle club announces 9/11 memorial ride

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Knights International Motorcycle Club, whose membership includes firefighters and EMS professionals, will hold a memorial ride on Sunday, Sep. 12 in honor of emergency responders who lost their lives on 9/11 twenty years ago.
The ride, which was organized by the Virginia 8 chapter, will travel from Prince George County Fire Company 1 starting at 7:30 a.m. through Sussex, Surrey, and Dinwiddie, and end at Namozine Volunteer Fire Department in Petersburg.
In a press release, the organization said they expected participants from over a dozen states to attend – and welcomed the public “to attend on 2 or 3 wheels.”
There, the Red Knights will hold “a remembrance of the 343 Firefighters lost that day” and an auction, the proceeds from which will be donated to charity.