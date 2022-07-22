A red kickball rolls toward home plate after it is pitch – the person pictured here on plate is approaching the kick.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A brand new event will be taking place next month, with hopes to bring the community together through new opportunities, new resources, and a fun day of kickball.

The first annual “Kickin’ It In The Community” kickball competition takes place on Saturday, August 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College at 1651 East Parham Road.

The event will feature a community kickball game and job fair, and will be hosted by local comedians Lazarus Hamlin and Kera Denise. Organizers will also be giving away book bags and school supplies.

Credit: The Faces Behind a Purpose for You

The event is sponsored by The Faces Behind a Purpose for You, an organization that helps support men and women and their families who have been or are experiencing domestic violence. The organizers wanted to do something to oppose increases in violence, as well as bring unity to the city and other parts of the Richmond area.

For more information and to register your team, go to the website thefacesbehindapurposeforyou.org