RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The First Baptist Church of South Richmond unveiled a new historical marker Sunday, honoring the church’s deep roots in the city.

The 200-year-old church revealed a new historical marker, celebrating the church as the oldest independent Black church in Richmond.

The historic marker was unveiled next to the church’s Hull Street Road location. Alongside the unveiling, the church held an exhibit showcasing the history of when freed Black people started the African church back in 1821.

More recently, First Baptist Church became the William Fox Elementary School community’s temporary learning space, after a devastating fire ripped through the school in early February.