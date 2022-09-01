Chesterfield County’s Community Cup event brings first responders together with the community. Credit: Chesterfield County.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — First responders and representatives from local multicultural communities will join together in Chesterfield County’s “First Responders Cultural Festival: Uniting for a Goal” soccer tournament next month.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the River City Sportsplex, located at 13030 Genito Road in Midlothian. The main event of the day will be the soccer tournament, while other available activities include food trucks, a kids’ zone and first responder information booths.

The event is free to attend.

The Community Cup is a regional partnership between Chesterfield and Henrico counties, the City of Richmond and the Virginia State Police.