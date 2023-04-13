RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend will be your last chance to stop by the First Responses Festival, which features four one-act plays written by Central Virginia first responders.

The final three performances of the festival will take place on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. at the Firehouse Theatre, located at 1609 West Broad Street in Richmond.

General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased online.

The festival will showcase the following four plays:

Something So Small: A crime scene opens a portal in time. This play is written by Captain Anthony Jackson of Richmond Police, who currently works as Commander of the First Precinct and as an adjunct professor at VCU.

Mother at Work: The story of two mothers — a first responder and the woman she meets on an emergency call. This play is written by Kathyrn Kahlson, a retired Fire Captain from Chesterfield Fire & Emergency Services.

Eight Buttons: A Richmond Firefighter takes the audience on a journey through memories triggered by the death of a colleague. This play is written by Betty Migliaccio, who has served as a Richmond firefighter for nine years.

Pillar: A front-row look into a suicide intervention. This play is written by Ben Toderico, a retired Richmond Police Detective.

All four plays were originally written in Frontline Writers, a Richmond-area nonprofit dedicated to teaching frontline responders how to share their experience through writing.

These stories will be brought to the stage with the help of a small team of actors, directors, designers and stage managers.

Richmond Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 995 and Virginia First Responder Support Services are partners in the First Responses Festival.