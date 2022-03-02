RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are looking for more people to keep The Diamond running smoothly this season, and are hosting three upcoming events for anyone who is interested.

The job fairs will take place Thursday, March 10 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Diamond, which is located at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.

The Squirrels are looking for concession stand managers, cashiers, food runners, bartenders, line cooks, prep cooks, banquet servers, dishwashers, fry cooks, vendors, warehouse runners, ticket sellers and grounds crew members.

These positions will be for this upcoming Minor League Baseball season, which takes place from April to September. Anyone interested in working at The Diamond can fill out a Candidate Information Form and send it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels’ full season schedule can be found here.